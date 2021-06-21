EDMONTON -- Edmonton continues to reopen recreational facilities as Alberta’s “Open for Summer” plan moves ahead.

Alberta moved into Stage 2 of reopening on June 10 after 60 per cent of Albertans age 12 and older received a COVID-19 vaccine and hospitalizations were fewer than 500.

Stage 2 allows for the public to participate in individual and group activities. Fitness centres, gyms and outdoor pools were allowed to reopen.

The following facilities are reopening between June 21 and 26:

• Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre aquatic centre (June 21)

• Clareview Community Recreation Centre aquatic centre (June 21)

• Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool (June 22)

• Mill Woods Recreation Centre Aquatic and Fitness Centre (June 25)

• Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre (June 25)

• Jasper Place Leisure Centre (June 26)

Recreational facilities are reopening in phases to ensure proper staffing, according to the City of Edmonton.

Masks are required when inside a recreational facility but can be removed when during physical activity. All facilities will operate at 33 per cent of fire code capacity. Pre-booked time slots are required.

Edmonton is looking to fill a number of positions to assist in the reopening of recreational facilities. Job postings can be found online.

•‘Welcome to Stage 2, Alberta’: Province moves ahead in reopening plan, 2nd dose delivery ramped up

• Edmonton’s Oliver Outdoor Pool is open again after 3 years of closure