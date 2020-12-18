Advertisement
These Edmonton restaurants will make your Christmas Eve dinner
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 4:59PM MST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 5:00PM MST
EDMONTON -- Don’t feel like cooking and want to support local businesses this holiday season?
A number of Edmonton restaurants are still taking orders to make your Christmas Eve dinner for takeout:
- The Marc (order by Dec. 21)
- Filistix (order by Dec. 22)
- Dorinku Tokyo
- Smokehouse BBQ (order by Dec. 19)
- Glass Monkey (order by Dec. 20)
- MEAT (order by Dec. 21)
- Century Hospitality Group (order by Dec. 22)
- Sunterra Market (order by Dec. 24)
- D’ Arcy’s Meat Market (order before Dec. 24)
- Nineteen (order by Dec. 24)
More to come…