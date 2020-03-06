EDMONTON -- Three Alberta retailers want the government to reverse its decision to close some provincial parks.

Campers Village, The Fishin' Hole and Track 'N Trail published a letter Friday asking Premier Jason Kenney and Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon to reconsider the closures and engage in consultations with the public.

"Hundreds of Alberta businesses depend on the economic benefits that access to Alberta Parks and natural spaces create, from providing outdoor gear and recreational vehicles, to offering training, tours and experiences," the letter reads. "Closing or limiting these spaces will have a measurable negative impact on the health of these businesses. The potential savings of $5 million from a budget in excess of $56 billion is negligible and will have an impact on the quality of people's lives that far exceeds the financial savings to taxpayers."

The group says that outdoor enthusiasts contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to the Alberta economy each year.

The province announced its plan on March 3. Ten parks will be completely closed to the public and another ten will see partial closures — including the removal of comfort camping facilities.

In February, it announced that the management of 164 of the province's 473 parks would be handed off to outside groups.

The government says the changes will save the province at least $5 million and will allow it to focus on what it calls high-value areas.

Parks advocates worry the changes will compromise the areas' recreational and ecological value.