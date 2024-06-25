Thieves smash through Edmonton adult toy store before leaving with merchandise

Police are looking for two people who crashed a pickup truck into an adult entertainment store before stealing merchandise from inside.

The smash-and-grab happened at 4:38 a.m. on Saturday at the Source Adult Toys store at 33 Avenue and Parsons Road.

Surveillance video shows a black pickup pull up in front of the business and reverse into the windows.

Two people dressed in black briefly enter the store, each leaving with a box from the shelves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.