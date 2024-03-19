Thieves steal truck from dealership, $26K in merchandise from drug store in crime spree: police
Police are looking for two people who broke into two car dealerships and a drug store in Leduc last month.
The first break-in happened at the L.A. Nissan dealership shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Two people caused damage to the building and tried to steal a vehicle.
They left the area in what's believed to be a blue Nissan SUV with aftermarket headlights.
Around 1:20 a.m. police got a report of a break-and-enter at Leduc Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Two people broke into the building and stole a truck, which was later recovered in Red Deer.
Around 2:10 a.m. police got a call about a break-and-enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 50 Street in Leduc.
Two people wearing the same clothing as the earlier break-and-enters reportedly entered the building and stole cologne, perfumes and electronics, valued at about $26,000.
Mounties believe the same people are responsible for all three break-ins.
The first person was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a grey hoodie underneath, a mask, and gloves.
The second person was wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front, a mask, and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Brian Mulroney was 'always taking the call, or making the call': former governor general
Former Canadian governor general Michaëlle Jean is remembering Brian Mulroney as 'a strong voice,' and caring man who never hesitated to pick up the phone.
14 of the 15 worst cities for air pollution in U.S. and Canada are north of the border: report
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
The late Queen Elizabeth II used to say that the Royal Family has to be seen to be believed.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
Images taken deep inside melted Fukushima reactor show damage, but leave many questions unanswered
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Top 5 worst places for bed bugs in Canada all located in one province
The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.
Toby Keith died before learning he'll be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
Toby Keith will receive a posthumous honour. The late country music star, who died in February at age 62 from complications of stomach cancer, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
High thoughts: The habits of Canadian cannabis users are revealed in a new StatCan report
Statistics Canada has conducted a series of surveys to measure the impacts of legalized cannabis since the Cannabis Act took effect in 2018. The latest one, the 2023 National Cannabis Survey, sheds light on users' preferences and habits last year.
'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
WEATHER Special weather statement issued for Calgary, 15 to 25 cm of snow expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wide-spread special weather statement that includes Calgary.
Water restrictions could start in May: City of Calgary
Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is telling residents to prepare for possible water restrictions as early as May.
Public assistance sought in hunt for sexual-assault suspect
Police are turning to the public for help in the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Calgary bus stop earlier this month.
Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
Alberta man charged after 2 stabbed outside Lethbridge bar
A 21-year-old man from Stand Off, Alta., is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent attack outside a Lethbridge bar on Sunday.
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
Crews respond to overnight basement fire in southeast Regina
No injuries were reported after a fire in the basement of a home in southeast Regina early Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery sees vehicle stolen, 49-year-old arrested in Regina
A Regina man has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint earlier this month.
Teen girl charged with assault after fight at Surrey's Spring Carnival
A teen girl has been charged with assault after an incident at Surrey's Spring Carnival sent one person to hospital over the weekend.
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.
B.C.'s 'unseasonably warm' weather leads to broken temperature records for 4th straight day
For the fourth day in a row, a warm stretch of weather has led to temperature records breaking across B.C.
B.C. Premier David Eby, Pierre Poilievre continue war of words on carbon tax
The cost of gas is a major expense for many, and when the carbon tax increases on April 1 by 23 per cent, that will add about three cents a litre for drivers.
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Three years of lane restrictions on busy stretch of Gardiner Expressway to begin next week
City officials say that years-long lane restrictions on a busy stretch of the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto will begin next week.
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal
While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.
PQ wants to form common front to put pressure on Ottawa about immigration
The PQ says it wants to form a common front of all party leaders to go to Ottawa as soon as possible to demand full immigration powers and more generous health transfers.
Spring equinox Wednesday; season brings river and fire watches, a solar eclipse
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on the spring forecast, river and fire watches in place in the Maritimes, and a solar eclipse on the way.
Halifax police charge 3 people after alleged joyride in cemetery
Halifax Regional Police has charged three people after a cemetery in Dartmouth, N.S., was damaged over the weekend.
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
Sentencing underway for Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year.
Winnipeg police on scene of homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are on scene Tuesday morning investigating a homicide in the Shaughnessy Park area.
Rick Bowness stepping away from Jets for 'minor medical procedure'
Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness will not be behind the bench for the team’s next game, the organization announced Tuesday.
Public lines up to pay respects to former prime minister Mulroney
Members of the public joined politicians and dignitaries to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney, as the former prime minister began lying in state near Parliament Hill.
Ottawa ranks the 5th worst city for bed bugs in Canada, Orkin Canada says
Ottawa is one of Canada's "bed buggiest" cities, according to a new report.
Ottawa councillor wants city to crackdown on 'problematic' properties
An Ottawa city councillor wants the city to do more to crackdown on derelict properties that are the subject of frequent safety concerns and complaints to the city.
Sudbury shooting suspect arrested by Toronto police
A 24-year-old woman from southern Ontario wanted in a Sudbury shooting last week was arrested by Toronto police and charged with attempted murder.
Sudbury ranked second in bed bugs, Sault also in the Top 10
Greater Sudbury is the second ‘bed buggiest’ city in Canada, according to rankings released Tuesday by Orkin Canada.
Pair wanted after hit-and-run crash in Barrie's east end, drugs found in car
Police issued arrest warrants for a man and a woman accused of running off after causing a collision in Barrie's east end.
Barrie man charged for driving recklessly in city's south end
A man faces a slew of charges after driving his Lamborghini recklessly through Barrie streets.
Deadly multi-vehicle collision under investigation
One person died in a multi-vehicle collision on St. Patrick’s Day in Caledon.
Cold case investigation brings police to Six Nations property
Ontario Provincial Police are searching a property on Six Nations of the Grand River territory as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Ellis.
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment
Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.
Two people in custody, police presence in south London
In a statement to CTV News police said it is in relation to an ongoing investigation and two people have been taken into custody.
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park
In a post on social media, police said peope may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
Check your lottery tickets: $100,000 winner in Essex County about to expire
If you play the lottery, you might want to check your old tickets.
Tecumseh looks at 'vandal proofing' park after damage
Tecumseh officials are expressing disappointment after vandalism at a practice baseball diamond at Lacasse Park caused between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage.