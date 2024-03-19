EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Thieves steal truck from dealership, $26K in merchandise from drug store in crime spree: police

    Two people believed to be responsible for three break-ins in Leduc on Feb. 26, 2024 and the SUV they used during one of the break-ins. (Credit: RCMP) Two people believed to be responsible for three break-ins in Leduc on Feb. 26, 2024 and the SUV they used during one of the break-ins. (Credit: RCMP)
    Share

    Police are looking for two people who broke into two car dealerships and a drug store in Leduc last month.

    The first break-in happened at the L.A. Nissan dealership shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 26.

    Two people caused damage to the building and tried to steal a vehicle.

    They left the area in what's believed to be a blue Nissan SUV with aftermarket headlights.

    Around 1:20 a.m. police got a report of a break-and-enter at Leduc Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

    Two people broke into the building and stole a truck, which was later recovered in Red Deer.

    Around 2:10 a.m. police got a call about a break-and-enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 50 Street in Leduc.

    Two people wearing the same clothing as the earlier break-and-enters reportedly entered the building and stole cologne, perfumes and electronics, valued at about $26,000.

    Mounties believe the same people are responsible for all three break-ins.

    The first person was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a grey hoodie underneath, a mask, and gloves.

    The second person was wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front, a mask, and gloves.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News