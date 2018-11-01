Edmonton’s third supervised injection site will open at the Boyle McCauley Health Centre.

The clinic’s basement will give users a place to use drugs with clean supplies and medical professionals to watch them.

“Some of the clients need help, you know, finding a vein,” said Kim Carter, a licensed practical nurse at Boyle McCauley. “But we are not allowed to inject them.”

The first two sites—at Boyle Street Community Services and George Spady Centre—were controversial when they opened, but officials told CTV News they are working.

The two health centres have received more than 9,000 users, and there have been 112 medical emergencies.

“These are potentially 100 Edmonton citizens who may not have survived an overdose,” Streetworks Director Marliss Taylor told CTV News in July.

“I think their experience has been very positive,” said Cecilia Blasetti, Boyle McCauley Health Centre executive director.

The new supervised injection site will open Monday, Nov. 5.

With files from Bill Fortier