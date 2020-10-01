EDMONTON -- The washroom at Westview RV Park in Wetaskiwin has been declared the best in the country, winning a national contest for Canada’s Best Restroom.

The campground was named a top-five finalist in the contest run by Cintas Canada in July. Selection was based on cleanliness, innovation, functionality and design.

The bathrooms at Westview RV Park feature textured epoxy floors to prevent slipping. There are concrete countertops, tiles on the walls and rounded corners for easy cleaning.

"Westview wanted to give its customers the 5-star treatment and make them feel comfortable while staying at the park," the RV park’s entry read.

The winner was chosen by the public through online voting.