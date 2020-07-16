EDMONTON -- The newly-renovated washrooms at Westview RV Park in Wetaskiwin are helping shine a new spotlight on the family business.

Westview is one of five finalists in the annual Canada's Best Restroom contest.

"Westview wanted to give its customers the 5-star treatment and make them feel comfortable while staying at the park," the entry reads.

The bathrooms feature textured epoxy floors to prevent slipping. There are concrete countertops, tiles on the walls and rounded corners for easy cleaning.

The contest has one other Alberta finalist, the Hawthorn Dining Room in Calgary. Two more are in Toronto and one is in Halifax.

Online voting continues through Aug. 14, 2020.