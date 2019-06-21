This event celebrates the longest day of the year in Edmonton
Just a Little Night Market (Source: jlsnightmarket.com)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 8:10AM MDT
Edmontonians who want to celebrate the long hours of summer solstice on Friday night can head down to Just a Little Night Market at the Aviation Hangar on Kingsway Avenue.
Featuring local vendors, live music, and a food and wine bar, the organizer of the event says there’s something for everyone.
The market starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets for the event are $5 each, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Rotary Clubs and the Random Acts of Kindness fund.