Edmontonians who want to celebrate the long hours of summer solstice on Friday night can head down to Just a Little Night Market at the Aviation Hangar on Kingsway Avenue.

Featuring local vendors, live music, and a food and wine bar, the organizer of the event says there’s something for everyone.

The market starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the event are $5 each, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Rotary Clubs and the Random Acts of Kindness fund.