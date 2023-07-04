This free activity is happening at Edmonton parks throughout the summer

School is out for summer and the city and the Edmonton Arts Council are offering free performances at local parks for parents looking for activities for their kids.

The Green Shack Shows take place twice a day, Monday to Friday from July 4 to Aug. 26, excluding statutory holidays.

"A lot of times when you go to see performers like us, you have to go to street performers, or a children's festival, or something really crowded," hula hoop performer Amanda Panda told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "If you want to experience performance art in a much smaller, quieter capacity, coming to one of the Green Shack Shows would be a good option."

She continued, "Sometimes there’s 50 people and sometimes there's five people. You never know what you’re going to get. No matter what, we make it a lot of fun."

The Green Shack Show schedule is available online.