'This is it': Mandolin Books & Coffee Company forced to close after 20 years

For more than 20 years, a unique book and coffee shop has been tucked away in Edmonton's Highlands neighbourhood.

"It's the space that makes us unique," said Lianne Traynor, Mandolin Books & Coffee Company's owner. "It's being in an old historical neighbourhood in a vintage building and the ambiance that we've created is cozy and quaint."

When she took over the business a decade ago, Traynor described the avenue where it's located as "a little bit sleepy" until the Gibbard Block building nearby underwent renovations and new businesses opened.

"This place has become very trendy. We are so busy, there's limited parking, there's people here until 10 o'clock every night. It's beautiful," said Traynor.

She said the building she leases space in was built in 1952 and that the vintage building helps add character to her business.

Inside the Mandolin Books & Coffee Company on August 7, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

"On the negative side these buildings start to deteriorate. The mechanical, the plumbing, the electrical, it gets old," she said.

The kind of upkeep and repairs Traynor thinks led to the sale of the building.

But Traynor had no idea she wouldn't be part of the building's future.

She said she didn't have a contract or lease with the previous owners who she'd rented from for years.

"Until they changed their minds they weren't going anywhere," she said. "It seemed secure but in the end it was not secure."

She said she was given until the end of September to get out of the space.

She contemplated relocating the shop, but said with the time and investment needed it couldn't happen in such a short period of time.

"For me this is it," she said. "My passion, my love for this business is really about serving my neighbourhood and my community."

Inside the Mandolin Books & Coffee Company on August 7, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Since posting news of the impending closure she said many customers have been sharing stories of what her business has meant to them.

"We used to do stairs in the river valley and then we'd come here for coffee afterwards," said customer Joana Bogas.

Her group of friends has been regulars at Mandolin for 10 years and now bring their kids.

"It's really sad to hear that they're closing because it's a part of us, part of our community," she said.

"There's something magical here that I can't, it's intangible. I can't explain it," said Traynor, adding, "I can only tell stories to say there's people who love this place."

A place that can't be replicated.

Traynor herself has gone through a range of emotions from shock, sadness and anger since getting the eviction notice, but said she's now reached an acceptance phase.

"It's certainly sad, this has been a wonderful 10 years," Traynor said.

"I am ready for whatever might come next for my life and it's OK."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson