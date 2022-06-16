'This is our home': Mother and foreign worker advocate makes final push to prevent deportation
A Filipina mother who won an award for her work helping foreign workers in Canada now faces deportation next month, alongside her Canadian six-year-old daughter.
Evangeline Cayanan, known as Vangie, came to Canada in 2010 as a skilled worker through the temporary foreign worker program. After raising concerns about her contract and unsafe working conditions, Vangie says she was fired.
A year later she moved to Edmonton, where her daughter McKenna was born in 2015. She has been living without status since then, when her application for a further worker permit was denied.
Now that her mother is facing deportation, it means McKenna has to go too.
"She was abused by her employer and abused by a system that has abused many people and throws people away back to their home country just to bring in a new batch of people to do the same jobs," said Whitney Haynes, a family friend.
McKenna has been diagnosed with severe ADHD and other medical conditions, which Vangie says she can manage with the support of the community around her.
"I really need help for her," Vangie said. "I really need the school support, her doctor's support, my friends' support."
Her mother is concerned that if she is forced back to the Philippines, McKenna would face undue hardship and not have the same quality of life.
"My biggest fear right now is going back home bringing McKenna back to where I came," Vangie said. "It's so hard because on my daughter's condition there is no pre-access to medicare."
"She cannot even speak our language," Vangie added. "It's all new to her."
A panel of friends, community members, and experts attend a press conference sharing Vangie and McKenna's story on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Amanda Anderson).
Vangie had previously filed applications to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) herself to gain status in Canada that were denied.
Manraj Sidhu, Vangie's lawyer, said he hopes the Canada Border Services Agency will stay the deportation decision pending Vangie's latest application with further evidence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.
According to Sidhu, it could be upwards of three years for a decision from IRCC. Migrante Canada, an advocacy group for foreign workers, says it will fight for the Cayanan family, hoping for a ministerial order to keep them in Edmonton.
"We will continue until we are given the go-ahead to stay in Canada," said Clarizze Truscott, Migrante Canada vice-chair. "There's no question that McKenna has to remain in Canada with her mother."
Despite her precarious conditions, Truscott said Vangie continues to be a community leader and advocate, spearheading a successful campaign that granted health care access for children of foreign workers, volunteering with Migrante Canada's chapter in Alberta, and winning a Human Rights Award from the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights.
"No one chooses to be abused or exploited by employers and no one certainly chooses to become undocumented but our immigration system makes them that way," Truscott said.
"(McKenna) has been able to be who she is because of a strong mother," Truscott added. "They go together."
A petition asking the federal government to stop the deportation has garnered more than 2,200 signatures. Last week, Blake Desjarlais, NDP MP for Edmonton Griesbach, wrote a letter to immigration minister Sean Fraser asking for Vangie's deportation to be halted.
"The risk of deportation of her mother has been traumatic and continues to cause immense difficulties for this child," Desjarlais said in the letter. "If Vangie is deported, McKenna will be forcibly relocated to a country that she has never seen, where she will likely not receive quality healthcare, and where she will face serious language barriers. This is unacceptable.
"Vangie and McKenna are integral parts of our Edmonton community," he added. "They deserve permanent status and to remain in Canada."
A stack of posters prepared by Migrante Alberta to share McKenna and Vangie's story (CTV News Edmonton/Amanda Anderson).
"I want to give back to the community. The community helped me to be strong right now," Vangie said. "That's why I'm here."
"I don't want to beg, I just want to fight for her rights. McKenna deserves everything just like other Canadian children," she added. "I'm asking for all the support to stay here. McKenna belongs here. I belong here. We belong here. This is our home."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field
Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.
UPDATED | Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Calgary
-
Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
-
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
Regina
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of fentanyl, other drugs in Southey, Sask.: RCMP
RCMP seized quantities of several drugs, including fentanyl, as part of a trafficking investigation in Southey, Sask. last week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Three Charlottetown area doctors resign leaving thousands of Islanders without a family physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
Toronto
-
Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
-
Police identify 28-year-old man fatally shot near TTC station in North York
Toronto police have identified the man found fatally shot near a TTC subway station in North York on Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms drench Montreal area
Montreal was pelted with a severe thunderstorm that moved across southern Quebec and brought heavy rain and hail Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Daughter says police should have been called after her mother goes missing at Montfort Hospital
Family members are raising concerns after a 64-year-old patient at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital was missing for more than a day before being found outside by police.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
Northern Ontario
-
HSN emergency wait times on par with province, hospital officials say
It was a cheerful annual general meeting for Health Sciences North as the Sudbury-area hospital's leaders celebrated the facility's achievements over the past year. And while lots have been done, its president and CEO says they have more work to do.
-
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
-
Tall grass and dandelions creating eyesore in Winnipeg
One Winnipeg resident said the boulevards in her Richmond West neighbourhood are overrun with tall grass and dandelions, creating an eyesore.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
'Alleged agreement' to buy Vancouver home not legally binding, court rules
A Vancouver man who sued the would-be buyer of his home for $600,000, claiming he was owed a deposit for that amount despite the deal falling through, has had his claims dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Toxic drugs found in northern B.C. could cause prolonged sedation, memory loss: alert
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm after seeing an uptick in sudden overdoses caused by highly toxic substances found in two northern communities.
Vancouver Island
-
Drag show at Victoria cafe cancelled due to threats of violence
An all-ages drag show that was set to run at a cafe in Victoria this weekend has been cancelled after the business received violent threats.
-
Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
2nd avian flu outbreak confirmed in Vancouver Island area
Another outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu has been found in a flock of chickens in the Vancouver Island area.