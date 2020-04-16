Another example of creativity during the pandemic has emerged in St. Albert with a roar. One man used snow to create a legendary creature in his own backyard.

"This is my dragon," Dennis Burton said.

The grade 5 teacher made the creature with help from his kids and some tools from the neighbourhood.

"Well we were thinking a car or a monster truck but then Dad's like a dragon then I was like perfect, a big, big dragon thats sleeping and has a big smile," said Burton’s daughter Calleigh.

"My neighbour lent me a snowblower and we made a huge pile and then the next day we came back and carved it out," Burton said.

The dragon has a slide, and a fog machine.

"We popped a hole through the nostrils so we could shoot the smoke through the nose."

Burton came up with the idea while teaching his class from home.

"We had a snowman contest at school and I told the kids they gotta get out there and built something this weekend because it was so nice and we need to get outside,” he said. “So I said alright let's have a snowman building challenge I guess it would be called."

Burton's backyard creation took a total of five hours to complete, but with self-isolation being the new norm, it's time well spent. For his own kids at home, and for the ones he can't see in-person.

"I think that was the number one thing and that's what I wanted to get out to my students was to get outside and do something but still isolate, stay in your own backyard but go out and do something because it was super fun."

"Dad made a very nice smile on it and I really liked the smile so I decided to name it Joy," Calleigh said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton.