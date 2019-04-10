

CTV Edmonton





Thousands of Albertans have already voted in the 2019 provincial election. According to Elections Alberta, 140,000 people cast a ballot in the first day of advance polling on Tuesday, up from 58,000 that voted on the first day of advance voting in 2015.

The 2015 election saw a record turnout for advance voting, with 235,000 Albertans heading to the polls ahead of Election Day.

Starting this year, Albertans can cast a ballot at any advance polling station, not just the one in their constituency.

Advance polling runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday.