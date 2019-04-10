Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thousands cast ballots in first day of advance polling in Alberta
Advance polling stations are now open in Alberta until Saturday, ahead of the April 16 general election.
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:23AM MDT
Thousands of Albertans have already voted in the 2019 provincial election. According to Elections Alberta, 140,000 people cast a ballot in the first day of advance polling on Tuesday, up from 58,000 that voted on the first day of advance voting in 2015.
The 2015 election saw a record turnout for advance voting, with 235,000 Albertans heading to the polls ahead of Election Day.
Starting this year, Albertans can cast a ballot at any advance polling station, not just the one in their constituency.
Advance polling runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday.