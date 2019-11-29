EDMONTON -- An estimated 7,000 public positions could be eliminated in Alberta over the next three years, the government told unions across the province on Friday.

According to the province's largest union, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, up to 5,900 full-time positions could be lost, including in Alberta Health Services Support Services.

The news follows that of an anticipated future loss of 1,000 positions by the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, and 560 more positions by the United Nurses of Alberta.

The total is a potential 7,460 roles.

The Alberta government is promising employment security until March 30, 2020, for permanent bargaining unit employees.

In the letter to AUPE, it said starting April 1, the government would be using all options in the collective agreement to ensure it is "on track to implement key priorities and support the government's path to balance."

AUPE said the news was devestating but unsurprising.

"AUPE members have been talking about this possibility for months. We have been preparing, rallying and picketing across the province, and building our capacity to stand strong and fight back," AUPE President Guy Smith said in a statement.

"AUPE members know that only mass collective action at the worksite and in support of collective bargaining (which resumes early next year) has the power to fight the cuts. This is what we’ve been preparing for, and we will continue to prepare in the weeks and months ahead."

The union's executive and its local chairs will be meeting next week to plan their response.

Hundreds of cuts coming to nursing sector: AHS

Earlier in the day, it was announced Alberta Health Services will likely cut hundreds of nursing positions to make health care spending "more efficient and focused," the province's nurses' union says.

The health authority announced the plan in a letter to David Harrigan, director of labour relations for the United Nurses of Alberta.

In the letter, AHS said while its budget has remained stable, a growing and aging population means cuts must be made.

"This places increased demand on our healthcare services and it means we have to do things differently in order to provide save, effective and high quality care for Albertans," wrote AHS lead negotiator Raelene Fitz. "AHS will proceed using an 'attrition-only' approach until March 31, 2020."

It's expected to impact 500 full-time equivalent positions over three years, but the impact would change as work progresses, AHS said.

But the nurses' union says the impact will be more like 750 front-line positions cut.

"The elimination of that many [Registered Nurse] and [Registered Psychiatric Nurse] FTEs, equivalent to over a million fewer hours of care, will mean more than 750 front-line Registered Nurses will be laid off," UNA said in a news release.

Union president Heather Smith said she believes it's only the first wave of layoffs affecting nurses.

"The letter is basically an indication that they intend to pursue, what I consider to be fairly massive restructuring," Smith told CTV News Edmonton. "It's taking, reducing registered nursing care by at least a million hours. It impacts quality, it impacts access."

The letter specifically mentions 60 full-time jobs in home care services, including palliative and pediatric care, that could be contracted out.

"This is just, in my view, the tip of the iceberg," said Smith. "This is ideology. It's not evidence-informed."

Official Opposition reacts to news of cuts

NDP Health Critic David Shepherd responded to the announcement at a news conference Friday, saying Alberta Premier Jason Kenney broke a campaign promise to maintain or increase health care spending.

"This government spent $4.7 billion on a no-jobs corporate handout, and now Albertans have to pay for it with deep cuts to the healthcare services they rely on. Premier Kenney is breaking yet another promise to Albertans," said Shepherd. "The premier is declaring war on healthcare today."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney did publicly state in the run-up to the 2019 provincial election "there will be no cuts in the health budget," even signing a pledge committing to maintain health spending.

Speaking from an event in Lake Louise, Kenney defended the staff reduction.

"We’ve always been clear that getting our province’s finances back in order will require a reduction in the overall size of the public service and we hope to achieve that primarily through attrition," Kenney said.

He said he also kept his campaign pledge to maintain or increase health spending because the budget has actually gone up by $150 million.

"So there is actually no overall reductions in the AHS budget. We've kept our commitment, but they do have to find efficiencies."

Shepherd said that AHS is also considering closing acute care beds.

"This will have a serious impact both [on] patient care, and on communities where the hospital is major employer," he said.

The nurses' union and the government are due to enter into collective bargaining in 2020, which is why AHS said it was giving the union a heads up.

There are more than 26,000 registered nurses employed by AHS, according to data available on the authority's website. A reduction of 750 nurse positions would amount to a 2.88 per cent reduction in the workforce.

The move comes as consulting firm Ernst & Young reviews AHS operations, which is expected to be completed sometime in December.