Three people are dead after a workplace accident in Leduc, Mayor Bob Young said.

Police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to Millennium Cryogenic Technologies on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

On its website, the company says it manufactures cryogenic equipment, and does cryogenic separation, cryogenic shot blasting and cryogenic pipe freezing. A business owner in the area told CTV News the company also cleans oil field equipment with liquid nitrogen.

It’s unclear what happened at the worksite in the Leduc Business Park, but the mayor confirmed three people died.

“On behalf of Leduc City Council and administration, I want to express our deepest condolences to the co-workers and families affected by this tragic incident,” he said in a statement.

Young said the situation is contained and there are no risks to the public.

Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) and RCMP are investigating.