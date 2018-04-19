The fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Alberta and British Columbia has escalated.

On Monday, April 16, Premier Rachel Notley’s government introduced legislation that could limit how much oil and gas companies export to our neighbour to the west.

Alberta and B.C. are both run by NDP governments, but when it comes to pipelines, the two leaders can’t see eye to eye.

How did we get here?

Here are some key events that brought us to where we are today:

Kinder Morgan gets the green light

On November 29, 2016, the federal government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Kinder Morgan already has a 1,150-kilometre pipeline that runs from Strathcona County, Alta. to Burnaby, B.C. The proposed $7.4-billion project would increase the pipeline's capacity from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels a day.

Former Liberal Premier Christy Clark supported the project once Kinder Morgan met five conditions, including a revenue-sharing agreement worth $1 billion.

But Clark and her minority government lost power.

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes an oath with Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon as he's sworn-in as Premier during a ceremony with his provincial cabinet at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan forms minority government

On June 29, 2017, the B.C. Liberals were defeated in a non-confidence vote in the legislature, leading to the formation of a minority NDP government.

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan reached a deal with the B.C. Green party, allowing him to become premier.

Part of that deal included using “every tool in the toolbox” to stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Horgan creates uncertainty around Kinder Morgan

On January 30, 2018, Premier Horgan proposed limiting increases to the transportation of diluted bitumen into B.C., until it has conducted more spill response studies.

"We believe we have every right to protect our marine environment and our economy," Horgan said.

It was widely seen as a deliberate attempt to block the federally approved Trans Mountain project.

Notley responded, calling the proposal “unconstitutional.”

This was not Horgan’s first attempt at fighting the Trans Mountain expansion project, but it was certainly a move that caused the feud between the two provinces to heat up.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley gives opening remarks at an emergency cabinet meeting today in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday January 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta suspends electricity purchase talks

On January 31, 2018, Notley called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss how her government could respond to Horgan’s proposal.

She announced negotiations to purchase electricity from B.C. would be halted.

Putting a cork on B.C. wines

On February 6, 2018, Notley took aim at B.C.’s wine industry, announcing the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Control Board would stop importing wines from that province.

“This is one good step to waking B.C. up to the fact that they can’t attack our industry without a response from us,” Notley said at the time.

Wine ban lifted 15 days later

On February 22, 2018, Notley rescinded the wine ban.

This came after Horgan announced his government was filing a constitutional reference case on the issue called ‘Point 5.’

Court dismisses B.C.’s roadblocks

On March 23, 2018, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against two applications made by the B.C. government and the City of Burnaby to appeal the National Energy Board ruling that allowed Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws.

Notley called the decision “another victory for our economy, another victory for our climate plan, another victory for the pipeline, and another victory for all Albertans and all Canadians.”

Kinder Morgan stops non-essential spending

On April 8, 2018, Kinder Morgan announced it was halting investor spending and suspending all non-essential activities on its Trans Mountain expansion project.

In a release, the company said it would not ocmmit further shareholder dollars to the project, until it gets a clear signal that it can build the pipeline, blaming the decision on B.C.'s mounting opposition to the project.

"A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments," Steve Kean, Kinder Morgan’s Chairman and CEO, said.

Kinder Morgan said it will consult with various stakeholders to try to reach an agreement by May 31.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan, left, and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, sit in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill for a meeting on the deadlock over Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in Ottawa on Sunday, April 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Emergency meeting in Ottawa

On April 15, 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a meeting with the two premiers.

Trudeau announced there will be both financial and legislative measures to ensure the pipeline expansion will move ahead. But he was short on details and did not elaborate.

Alberta prepares to turn off oil taps

On April 16, 2018, the day after the high-profile meeting, Notley’s government tabled a new bill that could drive up gas prices in B.C.

Bill 12 would give the energy minister the power to restrict the flow of oil, gasoline and natural gas leaving the province.

"The bill sends a clear message: we will use every tool at our disposal to defend Albertans [and] to defend our resources," Notley said Monday.

The government hinted that it would take such legislative steps prior to the speech from the throne a month before.

'We're going to get the pipeline built': Trudeau

Both provincial leaders have shown little willingness to back down on their diametric pipeline positions.

Trudeau put the blame on the B.C. government for the impasse.

"I don't think we would be in this situation if the British Columbia government hadn't continued to emphasize its opposition to the project," Trudeau said after the Sunday meeting. "That is why we are at this point right now."

Political analyst Chaldeans Mensah said Horgan likely won’t budge for “political survival,” since the B.C. Green party is propping up the B.C. NDP government.

Despite the delays, Trudeau promised on multiple occasions “to get the pipeline built.”

The province and Kinder Morgan hope to start construction on the pipeline expansion by the end of 2018. The company plans to have the pipeline up and running by the end of 2020.

