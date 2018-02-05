After the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission released details on possible extensions that would be available to licensees, if either of Canada’s Olympic hockey teams play for bronze in Pyeongchang – officials said the times were not yet confirmed.

The women’s bronze medal game is scheduled for February 21 at 12:40 a.m. MT, and the men’s bronze medal game is scheduled for February 24 at 5:10 a.m. MT.

When aired live in Alberta, both games fall either entirely or partially outside of regular service hours (10 a.m. to 2 a.m.).

While an initial release outlined set hours for potential licence extensions, the AGLC later told CTV News those times were not confirmed.

As for the possibility of gold or silver for Canada’s hockey teams in Pyeongchang, extensions would not be required for either of those games, as both take place during regular hours.