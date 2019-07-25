The tornado in the Waskatenau area Wednesday afternoon damaged a number of cottages in a lake community.

The twister—travelling at speeds between 90 and 130 km/h according to Environment Canada—ripped through Hanmore Lake and damaged seven cottages, according to a St. Albert man who owns one of the properties.

Tom Shipka told CTV News Edmonton he got a call from a neighbour after the tornado, so he made the approximately one-and-a-half hour northeast to assess the damage.

Shipka said the tornado made a mess, demolished cabins and knocked down trees everywhere.

