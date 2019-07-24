A tornado touched down near Waskatenau at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada has confirmed.

Multiple videos and photos posted to social media and emailed to CTV News Edmonton show the cloud forming. 

"I was watching it and I had my door open to our patio just to make sure I had a clear path to go downstairs if I had to," said Gerri-Lyn Turko. "I've never seen anything like that so close to myself or so close to home. It was incredible." 

Environment Canada's report shows the tornado reached speeds between 90 to 130 km/h.