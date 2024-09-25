EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Tornado researcher says firestorm damage in Jasper unlike anything he's ever seen

    Tree can be seen knocked down in a circular pattern in Jasper National Park, where a fire storm may have generated a fire tornado in late July. (Western Engineering Severe Storm Survey Team) Tree can be seen knocked down in a circular pattern in Jasper National Park, where a fire storm may have generated a fire tornado in late July. (Western Engineering Severe Storm Survey Team)
    Share

    According to a team of tornado researchers, the Jasper National Park wildfire may have spawned a rare fire tornado – or even two.

    Aaron Jaffe, a lead surveyor for the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), is part of a team studying the destruction left by a fire storm in the Wabasso Campground area this summer.

    "I didn't even fully know that a fire could produce that much wind damage," he said.

    "It was these huge areas over a kilometre wide and several kilometres long at a time of just almost every single tree uprooted and snapped."

    Jaffe and his team recently spent a week surveying the area, around 10 kilometres south of the townsite, where the wildfire grew so intense that updrafts created a pyroculonimbus cloud.

    Jaffe said drone, radar, and satellite images of the site will help the team study tree-fall and debris patterns to determine if that storm spawned a rare fire tornado.

    While the analysis will take several months, Jaffe said it takes a "very significant" tornado or wind system to leave the devastation seen by the team.

    "It's unlike any level of fire-induced wind damage that I've ever seen," Jaffe said.

    "We have to look through the data and do some analysis, but it's possible that there were one or several fire tornadoes there."

    A stretch of Jasper National Park can be seen with trees ripped up and knocked down by high winds created during a fire storm in late July. Researchers believe a fire tornado may be responsible for the damage. (Western Engineering Severe Storm Survey Team) Fire tornadoes, according to Jaffe, are rare phenomena. If confirmed, this would be the second documented case in Canada.

    The first was confirmed by the NTP in Gun Lake, B.C. last August.

    In Jasper, Parks Canada officials estimated the winds from the fire storm reached between 150 km/h and 180 km/h - the equivalent to an EF-1 Tornado.

    "Based on the level of damage I saw, I would not at all be surprised by wind speeds that were equivalent, if not potentially even higher than that," Jaffe said.

    Like regular tornado research, Jaffe and the NTP believe that studying these rare storms could lead to better prevention or preparation for future events as extreme fires become more common in Canada.

    "Once we have a better understanding of them, maybe one day we'd be able to predict what kind of fires might produce them," Jaffe said. "Where they might happen, what we might be able to do to help reduce the damage they cause."

    A stretch of Jasper National Park can be seen with trees ripped up and knocked down by high winds created during a fire storm in late July. Researchers believe a fire tornado may be responsible for the damage. (Western Engineering Severe Storm Survey Team) The federal conservatives recently criticized Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, saying it did not do enough to limit the Jasper wildfire complex.

    Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said almost $7 million has been spent to remove mountain pine beetle infested trees, which have been blamed for helping drive extreme fire behaviour in the park.

    Since 2014, Guilbeault said around 1,700 hectares of trees have been removed. However, the conservatives say that's less than 10 per cent of the recommended spending for tree removal.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny and Amanda Anderson

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News