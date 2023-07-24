Tornado warning and watch advisories cancelled in western Alberta
Tornado warning and watch advisories issued Monday night in Yellowhead County have ended.
Edson, Niton Junction, Cynthia, Wildwood and Evansburg had been under the tornado warning when a funnel cloud reported at 6:05 p.m. northwest of Cynthia triggered it. The warning ended at 7:20 p.m. while the watch advisory was cancelled at 7:41 p.m.
The eastern edge of Yellowhead County is 103 kilometres west of Edmonton.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Edson, Niton Junction, Wolf Lake, Cynthia, Brazeau Dam and Wildwood. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to baseball size hail and heavy rain.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Journal series calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response, highlighting shortfalls
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
'Highly resistant' gonorrhea on the rise in Canada, other countries: World Health Organization
Several countries, including Canada, are seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea that are 'highly resistant' to existing treatments, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent guidance for testing for and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections.
Calgary
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers
Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.
Regina
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
Sask. nets 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games
It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
'A game changer': Saskatchewan's first water rescue and training centre opens
A ceremony in Echo Valley marked the opening of the first dedicated water rescue base and training centre in Saskatchewan for the members of the Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE.
Atlantic
Missing swimmer found, another still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing swimmer has been found and taken to hospital after a search was conducted in a Colchester County, N.S., river.
Flooding leads to mandatory evacuations in South Shore of Nova Scotia
Residents and campers at a campground in Mahone Bay, N.S., have been forced to evacuate due to flooding damage.
Toronto
BREAKING | 24-year-old man killed in targeted Etobicoke shooting, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting inside of an Etobicoke apartment on Monday night.
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Montreal
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group asked for permission on Monday to appeal a Quebec Superior Court ruling that denied their request to suspend the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
Man dead following crash between vehicle and tanker truck in the Laurentians
A crash in the Laurentians involving a tanker truck carrying gasoline left one man seriously injured and sent fuel spilling across the road Monday.
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Ottawa
Here's when Ottawa's LRT is expected to start running again
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa well above 2022 levels, police chief says
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa are on the rise, the city's police chief says, and officers have administered naloxone to dozens of people.
Kitchener
Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile
Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Northern Ontario
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
'I keep getting bumped': Manitoba woman left waiting a week for surgery with broken leg
A Manitoba woman has been waiting for a week with a broken leg, waiting for surgery that remains out of reach, with no end in sight.
Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: union
All unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.
'They can't wait to get here': Thousands expected for 2023 World Police and Fire Games, boosting Winnipeg's economy
The start of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is just days away, and the event is expected to bring thousands of people to Winnipeg, which could be a big boost for the local economy.
Vancouver
'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market
City Councillor Lenny Zhou says he's working with staff to figure out just how many illegal short-term rental units are operating in Vancouver.
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
Bike thefts on the rise in Victoria, police warn
Victoria is a biking city, and with the recent rise in the popularity of e-bikes, more seem to be jumping onto the healthy pastime. What is also on the rise in the city is bike theft.
Victoria woman killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington
A 33-year-old Victoria woman is dead after a rollover ATV crash on Mount Washington. First responders were called to a trail near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.