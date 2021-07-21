Advertisement
Tornado warning lifted for Wetaskiwin County, severe thunderstorm warning remains
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 9:24PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 21, 2021 9:35PM MDT
A tornado warning was issued at 9:08 p.m. for Wetaskiwin County. (Source: Environment Canada)
EDMONTON -- A tornado warning was issued for Wetaskiwin County Wednesday night, as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.
At 9:06 p.m. a rotating severe thunderstorm that had the potential to produce a tornado was located near Knob Hill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The tornado warning was lowered to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:27 p.m. A severe thunderstorm can produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain.
The storm is moving northeast at 35 km/h and could affect the communities of Knob Hill and Yeoford.