Tornado watch issued for western Alberta

A tornado watch has been issued for a section of western Alberta, including Edson, Whitecourt, Niton Junction, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.

The most likely timeline for tornado development is Monday afternoon into the evening as thunderstorms move northeast across north-central Alberta.

Officials say hailstones up to baseball size could accompany the thunderstorm.

Environment Canada said in an update at 5:50 p.m. to its weather site that meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm located 25 km southeast of Edson that's moving northeast at 30 km/h. Locales under warning for a severe thunderstorm include Edson, Niton Junction, Wolf Lake, Cynthia and Brazeau Dam.

In the event of a tornado, take cover immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, or other temporary free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building.