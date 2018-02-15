Officials with the Alberta Peloton Association announced Thursday that after five years, the Tour of Alberta is no more.

Board Chair Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson called the Tour of Alberta one of North America’s “top cycling events.”

“This decision did not come easily, however with the current economic conditions and decreases in traditional funding sources, we had no other option,” Hansen-Carlson said.

Alberta cyclists said the event helped the sport grow in Alberta.

“I was really kind of disappointed because it was such a big spectacle for racing in Alberta, and super exciting to see all these pro cyclists come, and we don’t get that very often in Alberta,” Calgary cyclist Jake Jaucher said.

The Tour of Alberta started in 2013, and over five years, events were hosted in 29 Alberta communities, with 525 professional cyclists representing 33 countries – it was broadcast around the world.