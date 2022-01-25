Town south of Edmonton harnesses sun to cool its rink

A newly completed solar installation in Calmar, Alta., is ready to power the local arena.

Almost 11,000 square-feet of solar panels are now on the roof of the Mike Karbonik Arena. They’re expected to generate 165 megawatt-hours per year, enough to cover 98 per cent of the arena’s energy consumption, a release from the town read.

The Town of Calmar says this will save approximately $30,000 a year for the next 25 years.

“This solar panel installation is a first for Calmar and sets us up with a sustainable source of energy which will pay for itself every year while reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Calmar Mayor Sean Carnahan.

The Town of Calmar installed 11,000 square-feet of solar panels on the roof of the Mike Karbonik Arena. (Supplied)

The power generated from the 464 solar modules will be consumed by the arena in the winter when the need is highest. In the summer, the surplus energy will be exported to the grid, the town said.

ENMAX Energy's Bruce Borwick says this solar grid helps the town reduce its carbon emissions footprint. “Alberta has one of the best solar resources in the world and ENMAX Energy is proud to have already helped over 40 Alberta municipalities like Calmar invest in a cleaner energy future.”

The installation was a partnership between the Town of Calmar, ENMAX Energy, the Municipal Climate Action Centre, and the Alberta Municipal Solar Program.