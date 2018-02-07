The city said crews were set to start building the track for Red Bull Crashed Ice Friday – and released details on planned road closures in the area.

Officials said construction work is expected to mainly take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Louise McKinney Riverfront Park and on 101 Avenue between Jasper Avenue and 96 Street.

A list of specific road closures was released Wednesday:

Full closure of 101 Avenue between 96 Street and Jasper Avenue, starting on February 9 at 7 a.m., until March 19 at 12 p.m.

Full closure of Grierson Hill, on February 10 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, and on February 12 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Closure of the west lane on 96 Street, south of Jasper Avenue from March 5 at 6 a.m. to March 14 at 4 p.m.

The city said there will be temporary changes to access to Louise McKinney Riverfront Park and trails – some access will be restricted, other trails detoured during track construction. Trail and park users are advised to obey posted signs.

Additional road closures, parking restrictions and transit detours will be shared as the event nears.

Red Bull Crashed Ice will be held in Edmonton on March 9 and 10, 2018 – the completed track will start on Jasper Avenue, before swerving through Louise McKinney Park.