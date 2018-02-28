My main takeaway from spending an afternoon training like a firefighter is: sweat. Just gearing up in the room full of fire equipment at the Butterdome, it started to get hot. Coveralls, boots, heavy pants and jacket successfully equipped – I had worked up a good sweat before even doing any of the tasks.

The physical test itself is a product of over 30 years of collaboration between the University of Alberta and the Edmonton Fire Department. Each applicant has to complete six tasks they’ll encounter on a call, within a required time limit. Most of the drills would be difficult enough in shorts and a t-shirt, but add in 50 lbs of equipment including a balaclava, gloves and oxygen tank…and you’ve got a recipe for one tired, sweaty reporter.

I only had enough time try three of the tests, so I took a pass on the dummy drag, weighted sled pull and Jaws of Life simulation. Instead opting for a sledge hammer swing, hose run and ladder climb circuit. The first two were challenging in their own right, but my real test came down to cardio, and the ladder climb. Up and down 10 rungs five times, in 97 seconds. I didn’t get my exact time, but the staff graciously told me I came pretty close to the required limit.

I did take away my fair share of sweat, but I also managed to gain a renewed appreciation for just how much hard work it takes to fight fires in our city on a daily basis. Along with the physical test, applicants also go through a rigorous process that includes a panel interview, and spending some time at a fire hall. Your potential co-workers have a hand in evaluating your capacity to work as a unit.

The Edmonton Fire Department is accepting applications for all of March, if you’re thinking of applying, take my advice – make sure you’re ready for that ladder climb.