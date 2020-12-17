EDMONTON -- Trans Mountain has suspended all construction work along its pipeline expansion after a contractor was seriously injured at a site in Burnaby, B.C.

The company says it's enacting what it calls a project-wide safety stand down from Friday until January 4.

In a statement, the CEO says over the past two months, there have been unacceptable safety incidents at worksites.

“Our top priorities remain the safety of our workers and maintaining a safe work environment as we continue to work towards the successful completion of this critical Canadian Project. Over the past two months, we have seen safety incidents at our worksites that are unacceptable to Trans Mountain. This is inconsistent with Trans Mountain’s proud safety culture,” said Ian Anderson, President and CEO of Trans Mountain.

In late October, a worker died at a west Edmonton construction site.

The safety stand down will allow Trans Mountain to work with its contractors on improvements.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is working in multiple construction sites across Alberta and B.C. and the company said 2021 will see peak construction for the project.