EDMONTON -- The worker killed at the Trans Mountain pipeline site in west Edmonton was a father of four, his family told CTV News.

Samatar Sahal, 40, died in a workplace accident Tuesday afternoon. Occupational Health & Safety told CTV News the worker was struck and killed by a piece of equipment.

He left behind a wife and four children, including a newborn, his family said.

“As family, as friends, as a community, we express our sadness, we acknowledge our loss, acknowledge the great importance of my uncle’s life and the lost to us that his passing brings. We ask for answers and for sincere closure,” his niece, Hani Mohamed, said at the site of Sahal’s death Wednesday afternoon.

Sahal worked for SA Energy — a company Trans Mountain hired to build the pipeline.

“This is a tragic incident and I know that staff and contractors at both SA Energy and Trans Mountain join me in extending our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family,” said Trans Mountain president and CEO Ian Anderson.

SA Energy Group said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatality has occurred at the SA Energy construction site in Edmonton, Alberta. Our operations have been put on hold, and we are cooperating fully with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety in respect of the incident. Our prayers and sympathies are with our employee’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

OHS is investigating the workplace death.