Tre Ford leads Edmonton Elks past Ticats 24-10 for first win of CFL season

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) makes some yards on the ground before being tackled by Hamilton Tiger Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) during during first quarter football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) makes some yards on the ground before being tackled by Hamilton Tiger Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) during during first quarter football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power