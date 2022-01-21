'Trying to find solutions here': Oilers seeking answers amid ongoing losing streak
The Edmonton Oilers are hoping the Battle of Alberta can inject some life into a slumping squad that’s yet to win in 2022.
Last night, the team opened strong before giving up four third-period goals in a 6-0 shutout defeat to the Florida Panthers, the club’s seventh straight defeat.
“Instead of feeling sorry for yourself you have to play. Get out there and do things right. Continue to do them and hope it turns around,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett.
“We didn’t finish the game very well so you got to come out tomorrow and regroup and go back at it.”
The Oilers are next on the ice on Saturday night when they host the Calgary Flames.
“When you’re not getting the results you’ve got to chip away at it,” Tippett said. “You’ve got to build on some positives right now.”
The teams haven’t met since the Oilers second game of the season on Oct. 16, a 5-2 Edmonton win.
“If you can come out and win a big divisional game it starts moving in the right direction,” Tippett said.
“People are trying to find solutions here … and we’ll continue to pound away until we get them.”
Thursday night’s loss was the latest setback in what has been a remarkable downturn since after Dec. 1, when the team had the best record in the NHL with 16 wins out of 21 games.
Since then, the Oilers have the worst record in the league, with only two mid-December wins in their last 15 contests.
Over that stretch, the team has a league-worst .856 save percentage as well and has started three different netminders in its last three games.
“We all feel responsible right now,” said forward Warren Foegele. “For us to get out of this we all have to do our part.”
The Oilers now sit seventh in the Pacific Division and six points back of the final playoff spot.
“As a group we’re frustrated we’re not getting those results,” Foegele said. “It’s frustrating that sometimes we’re in games and then we just can't seem to get over that hump.”
Also Friday, the team placed veteran forward Kyle Turris on waivers. The 32-year-old centre has four points in 21 games this season.
Minor league forward Tim Soderlund was also placed on unconditional waivers after being acquired in the deal that brought Duncan Keith to the team this summer.
The team was also without forward Zach Hyman who was placed on non-roster injured reserve.
