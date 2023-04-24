'Trying to seek fair wages': Federal employees continue job action in Edmonton

More than 100 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members picketed in front of the Edmonton Institution for Women (EIFW) on Monday.

The job action is part of a federal strike involving more than 150,000 federal workers and is considered one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.

The union says the biggest issues for workers include wages, hybrid work arrangements and job security.

"We're just trying to seek fair wages for our members. When the federal government artificially depresses the wages of its members, it's the largest employer in the country that basically just forces everyone else's wages down," strike captain and PSAC local 30150 member Dennis Holmwood told CTV News Edmonton.

"We're definitely all feeling the pinch with inflation. Cost of living is skyrocketing, and our wages haven't been keeping up with that, and we haven't had a deal about our wage increase in the last two years."

Holmwood said many of the people picketing outside work at the EIFW, and many other essential workers are still on the job inside.

PSAC has about 4,000 members in Edmonton.