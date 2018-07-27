Two Edmonton members of the military are facing sexual assault charges in different incidents.

The latest one happened on July 18, at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) in Edmonton.

Private Colin E. Stewart is accused of sexually assaulting a female civilian in his barrack room at the base.

The next day, investigators with the military’s police group charged him with one count of sexual assault.

“This case is a great example of how an immediate report of an incident helps investigators collect any time-sensitive evidence to support the laying of charges within 24 hours of an offence,” Lieutenant-Colonel Kevin Cadman with the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service said in a statement.

Pte. Stewart is a member of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry in Edmonton.

He is scheduled to appear at Morinville Provincial Court on August 16.

Sexual assault allegations during training in Wainwright

A reservist with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is accused of sexually assaulting a female member at the CFB in Wainwright.

The incident happened between August 19 to 20, 2017, when they were both at the base for training. The investigation was launched when the victim reported the incident in December.

Master Corporal Calvin Kiejko was charged in Edmonton on July 20 for overcoming resistance to facilitate the commission of an offence and sexual assault.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) welcomes reports of sexual assault and any other serious offences, regardless of when an alleged incident may have occurred,” Lt.-Col. Cadman said.

A spokesperson said the case is proceeding under the military justice system because it involved military members at the base. A court martial date has not been set yet.

Master Cpl. Kiejko is with the 41 Combat Engineer Regiment in Edmonton.