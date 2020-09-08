EDMONTON -- Police have charged two people after more than 55 break-and-enters in the Edmonton area between July 24 and Sept. 1.

Small businesses in Edmonton, Acheson and Leduc were targeted in the early-morning robberies, the Edmonton Police Service said.

More than $5,000 in cash and goods was stolen, including food, gift cards, a computer and debit machines, police said.

Two people were arrested after being observed breaking into a Leduc business on Sept. 1, according to EPS.

Cody Caldwell, 36, has been charged with 32 counts of break-and-enter. Ayla Armstrong, 31, has also been charged with break-and-enter.

Additional charges are pending against Caldwell and Armstrong.