EDMONTON -- Two 18-year-olds were charged with second-degree murder after a man who was found injured in west Edmonton died in hospital last week.

Emery John Cardinal, 35, was found lying on Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Thursday night. He was treated and taken to hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested Jacob Alan Monninger Cullum, 18, on Friday, and Dante Ace Russo, 18, on Tuesday, in connection to Cardinal's death.

Both were charged with second-degree murder.

EPS did not release Cardinal's cause of death.

Homicide detectives want to talk to anyone who was in the area that night. If you have information, call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.