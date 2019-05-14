The City of Edmonton has announced when some of its pools will open.

Mill Creek Outdoor Pool will open on Saturday, May 25, and Fred Broadstock Outdoor Swimming Pool will open on May 30.

The city did not announce when the three other pools—Oliver Outdoor Pool, Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool and Borden Park Natural Swimming Pool—will open their doors.

The five pools will be free in 2019, the city said.

For more information, visit the City of Edmonton website.