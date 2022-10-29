U of A Campus Food Bank seeking donations amid heightened demand

An annual food drive for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank had a new sense of urgency Saturday as it registered a 100 per cent increase in year-over-year use.

Last year, the food bank gave out 274 hampers to students, faculty and recent graduates in September. Last month, that number surged to 635 hampers, which supported more than 1,000 people.

"In the past, our food hampers per month might hit 200 or 300," said Madi Corry, the food bank's program manager.

"To be at 600 in September and are on track for that this month," she added, "is concerning."

Regular shipments of food that would typically last the food bank a month now last around two weeks.

Corry said a voluntary survey of food hamper users last month indicated the top three reasons people needed support were tuition, increasing rent and the price of food.

"If you are focused on paying for your roof above your head and your books and tuition, you may not be thinking about food," Corry added.

On Saturday, the food bank hosted Trick or trEAT, its largest fundraiser and food drive.

More than 200 volunteers went door to door in the Belgravia, Garneau, McKernan, Queen Alexandra and Windsor Park neighbourhoods to collect food or monetary donations to support the food bank.

Last year, the event was able to gather 5,000 pounds of food. Corry said the food bank would need to raise that amount and then some to support the rising need.

"A lot of students are struggling," said Sara Assaf, an event participant and co-president of the U of A's Campus Unicef club.

"Thankfully, the Campus Food Bank is around as an option, but the bigger issue is that the prices of food have increased exponentially," Assaf added.

The surge in need has prompted the food bank to change how it is delivering its services. Instead of prescribed hampers, it will switch to a grocery store model where users can pick their own items.

"We just felt we couldn't wait," Corry said. "We wanted to make sure that we have the items on hand that people want and need for their food options and also giving people choice."

For more information or to support the Campus Food Bank, visit its website.