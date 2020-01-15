EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta held a moment of silence Wednesday to remember the 57 Canadians killed when an Iranian missile hit a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran last Wednesday.

Ten of the 13 Edmontonians killed had ties to the school — and the majority of the Canadian victims were staff and students at universities across the country.

"I think for all universities, it's important for us to really come together as a community, when one life is lost, or when many lives are lost," said Akanksha Bhatnagar, the school's students' union president.

Bhatnagar says it has been a solemn week at the university. For her and those who attended the moment of silence, Wednesday was also about showing support to the victims' families.

"I hope it makes them feel loved and I hope it allows them to find peace in what happened," she said. "I really hope it also allows them to understand that we are there for them, that we are family for them and if they need something that they should absolutely come and ask for support."

On Sunday, the U of A and local Iranian community hosted a service attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier