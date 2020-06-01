Advertisement
UCP founding member deletes tweet that criticized comment on racism
Founding UCP member Ed Ammar as seen in his Twitter profile picture. (Twitter)
EDMONTON -- A founding member of Alberta's governing United Conservative Party has apologized for and then deleted a tweet about racism in Canada and the George Floyd protests in the United States.
On Sunday night, Ed Ammar quote-tweeted the below tweet from federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen
"Don’t bring this to Canada you f***in loser," read the since-deleted tweet.
Ammar issued a statement Monday morning, calling his tweet "ill thought out."
Premier Jason Kenney said he hadn't heard of the tweet but said people were "quite rightly outraged' at the video George Floyd's arrest and death.
"We need to acknowledge that we're not perfectly in Canada that we always need to strive to do better in ensuring equality of all before the law."
Ammar was the founding chairman of the UCP when the party was founded in July 2017.
He ran to become an MLA in Edmonton-Castle Downs in 2019 but was defeated by incumbent New Democrat Nicole Goehring.