UCP's Jason Stephan sworn in after returning from family trip to Africa
The re-elected MLA for Red Deer-South was sworn in at the Alberta legislature Wednesday, about two weeks after he missed the initial ceremony in favour of a trip to Africa.
Following a May 29 vote, MLAs who were confirmed as elected were sworn in on June 20, but the UCP's Jason Stephan was not there.
The next day a spokesperson for the party said Stephan was away on a "pre-planned family trip."
The NDP said his absence was "extremely disrespectful" to his constituents and all Albertans, arguing all MLAs should be at the ceremony "barring an emergency."
In a June 23 Facebook post, Stephan clarified that the trip was to Africa and was a wedding gift to his son and daughter-in-law.
He said "we have done nothing wrong" and insisted the delayed swearing-in did not impact his ability to serve his constituents.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
Calgary
-
Calgarian charged with human trafficking, accused of grooming victim over social media
A Calgary man is facing a handful of charges after allegedly trafficking and assaulting a young woman he groomed through social media.
-
2 cats rescued from Riverbend house fire, dog missing
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in the community of Riverbend on Thursday, saving two cats.
-
Saddle Ridge fire leaves 2 homes uninhabitable
Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say two homes were so badly damaged by a blaze in Saddle Ridge on Wednesday evening that both will be uninhabitable.
Saskatoon
-
Thumbs up emoji costs Sask. farmer $82,000
A Saskatchewan court has ruled that sending someone a thumbs-up emoji could indicate a contractual agreement.
-
Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens
A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.
-
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
Regina
-
Some Regina city councillors feel allowing alcohol in parks will lead to problems
A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in a number of parks around Regina is facing strong opposition from some city councillors who feel it’s unnecessary and could lead to problems.
-
Job posting hints at Taco Bell return to Regina
It’s a question many people in Regina have asked for years, will Taco Bell ever open a restaurant in the Queen City again? The answer appears to be yes.
-
Residents of neighbourhood once branded 'Canada's Worst' take charge and create change
Sixteen years after a Regina neighbourhood was labelled 'Canada’s worst' by a national magazine, a small army of residents, volunteers and organizers are busy working to shed the image.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
-
Record-breaking wildfire season will continue to burn hot for months: officials
Natural Resources Canada says the country's record-breaking wildfire season will continue to be abnormally intense throughout July and into August.
Toronto
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
-
Ontario offer of $5B in tax credits to Stellantis 'the price of being in a global business,' minister says
Ontario’s minister of economic development says the province’s offer of up to $5 billion in tax credits to automaker Stellantis is 'the price of being in a global business.'
-
Man hospitalized following 'serious' stabbing at Eglinton Station
A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Eglington Station.
Montreal
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
-
REM light-rail line promises noise-reducing measures in response to complaints
Noise-reduction measures will be installed along Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) following complaints from locals, who say the rumbling of passing trains has become a nuisance.
Ottawa
-
-
Carleton Place ER closing overnight Thursday
The emergency department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital will be closed once again overnight Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of nursing staff.
-
Concerns raised over Casselman's drinking water
The municipality of Casselman says it's aware of concerns about its drinking water that residents say has appeared dirty or the colour of apple juice over the past week.
Kitchener
-
Bonding over bridge: Card players of all ages show their skill at regional bridge tournament
Hundreds of bridge players have descended on Kitchener this week for a tournament made up of all experience levels and all ages.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Police looking for man who threw fake money onto busy Guelph, Ont. road
Several people stopped their cars and ran into the street to pick up the money before realizing it was fake, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
'They don't care': family walks out of meeting with Premier over landfill search
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Manitoba's elections commissioner says the government broke ban on election promotion
Manitoba's commissioner of elections has ruled the government violated a ban on advertising during election periods when it invited reporters to an event with Premier Heather Stefanson.
-
Province spending $10 million to improve safety in Winnipeg’s downtown
More police officers, improved lighting and enhanced security cameras have been announced as part of an effort to improve safety in downtown Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
IHIT, police investigating 'suspicious' car fire near Port Moody park
An investigation is underway after officials responded to what they’re calling a "suspicious" car fire near a Port Moody park on Wednesday night.
-
Here's where temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. on July 5
Several places in British Columbia are marking new high-temperature records, with four places experiencing their hottest ever July 5 this year.
-
Vancouver Island
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.
-
B.C. Wildfire Service says lightning-caused fires in the forecast for Vancouver Island
The B.C. Wildfire Service is preparing for lightning-caused wildfires on Vancouver Island, where unusually dry conditions persist. "There’s a good likelihood as we get into Thursday and particularly Friday that we’ll see lightning strike in the higher terrain of Vancouver Island," says the B.C. Wildfire Service’s lead meteorologist.
-
B.C. health registry expansion aims to connect patients with family doctors: minister
British Columbia is expanding a registry program provincewide in an effort to connect more patients with available family doctors, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.