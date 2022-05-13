Ukrainian organization in Edmonton defaced with swastikas, vandal caught on video
The Ukrainian National Federation of Canada building in Edmonton was vandalized with swastikas overnight Friday.
On Friday afternoon, black spray-painted swastikas were visible on the side of the building, as well as on a banner displaying the Ukrainian flag saying, "Stop Putin, Stop War."
Cheryl Voordenhout, Edmonton police spokesperson, told CTV News that the vandalism was reported, and officers are following up. EPS officers confirmed the incident was being referred to the hate crimes unit.
Marco Levytsky, branch secretary, said security cameras recorded the act minutes before 4 a.m.
"Unfortunately, the guy was wearing a hood, so we can't identify him," Levytsky said.
Surveillance footage shared with CTV News Edmonton shows the moment a vandal graffitied swastikas on the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada building in Edmonton on May 13, 2022 (Supplied).
Levytsky said he couldn't understand why people would target the non-profit cultural organization located in the downtown neighbourhood of McCauley with "disgraceful" vandalism.
"Ukraine elected a Jewish president with 73 per cent of the vote," he said. "Ukrainians now give him a 97 per cent approval rating. Ukrainians have the lowest percentage of any country in Europe for votes for a far-right party."
"Russia's invaded Ukraine," he added. "Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, everything else."
In a joint statement, Canadian Ukrainian Congress Alberta Provincial Council President Orysia Boychuk and Edmonton branch president Yarko Broda said the vandalism was "clearly an act aimed at intimidating" the Ukrainian community.
"Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there has been a sharp uptick in harassment, violence, and intimidation against Ukrainian Canadians across the county," the officials said.
"This latest vandalism comes on the heels of an April 20 arson attack on a Ukrainian Catholic priest and his family in Victoria," the statement said.
"Given this increase in violence, we call on law enforcement agencies to work closely with the Ukrainian community to ensure the continued safety of people and property and the prosecution of the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
B.C. mining corp says caught unaware by downpour that flooded Burkina mine
Executives at Canada-based Trevali Mining Corp said the company was caught unawares by a torrential downpour during the dry season last month in Burkina Faso that left eight men trapped underground in its Perkoa zinc mine.
'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations
Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome the Pope's planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
BREAKING | Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Calgary
-
Alberta’s only female cardiovascular surgeon files human rights complaint against AHS
Dr. Teresa Kieser, Alberta's sole female cardiovascular surgeon, has filed a human-rights complaint against Alberta Health Services, alleging years of gender-based inequities.
-
'Finish it off here': Flames look to advance past Stars
JIn a series where goals have been scarce, Johnny Gaudreau leads the Calgary Flames in playoff scoring. He has a goal and an assist in five games against the Dallas Stars.
-
MRU prof victim 'very disappointed' after Supreme Court upholds extreme intoxication defence
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed psilocybin — better known as magic mushrooms — before attacking a woman in her southwest home, and also ruled the law cannot bar the defence of extreme intoxication for violent offences.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting care home residents over 17-year period
A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults at a rural Saskatchewan care home.
-
Roughriders rookie camp wraps in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie camp came to a soggy end in Saskatoon on Friday, with the rain and wind making for slippery and cold conditions.
-
Sask. restaurant group feeling the impact of rising cooking oil prices
A Saskatchewan restaurant group is experiencing sticker shock when ordering a critical ingredient – cooking oil.
Regina
-
Flooding possible as rainfall continues in Sask.
Environment Canada and the Water Security Agency (WSA) are advising residents of the potential for localized flooding, as parts of the province see another rainfall warning heading into the weekend.
-
Gas prices reach $1.88 in Regina
Another significant overnight surge sent gas prices to $1.88.9 for regular unleaded at most services stations in Regina on Friday, according to gaswizard.com.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting care home residents over 17-year period
A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults at a rural Saskatchewan care home.
Atlantic
-
'It's ridiculous': Gas is now selling for $2 in every Maritime province
Drivers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are paying more at the pumps after gas prices went up overnight in both provinces.
-
Questions linger for mother as monument for lost fishermen is erected in Nova Scotia
Questions about how a scallop dragger sank suddenly in 2020 are lingering for a crew member's mother, who this week installed a stone monument close to where the boat was lost.
-
Crews battling wildfire in Musquodoboit area; burn ban in effect across Nova Scotia
Provincial fire crews, a helicopter, and several fire departments are responding to a wildfire in the Musquodoboit area of Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
'The company has zero political opinion': Employees involved in stolen elections signs fired, turned in to police
Two employees caught on camera tearing down Liberal election signs in Brampton, Ont. have been fired and reported to police.
-
The best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' this Sunday night.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
Montreal
-
Quebec English election debate nixed after two leaders, including Legault, decline to attend
The only English-language debate planned for Quebec's fall election has been called off after two party leaders, including Premier François Legault, said they wouldn't take part.
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
Ground zero: A look inside a Montreal ICU
For the last two pandemic-years, intensive care units have been ground zero as health-care professionals worked overtime to save lives.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
-
You can now pay for home renovations and internet in Ottawa with crypto currency
Home renovation company OakWood Designers and Builders is giving its customers a Bitcoin payment option.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally
Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th.
-
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
Northern Ontario
-
Founder of Sudbury pizza franchise charged with sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
-
Indigenous leaders in northern Ontario encouraged by papal visit to Canada
Indigenous leaders in the Sault and Algoma said the Pope's visit in July is an important step, but would also like to see him expand upon his apology.
-
André Rivest, former Sudbury city councillor, has died
André Rivest, former city councillor in Ward 6 in Greater Sudbury, has died.
Winnipeg
-
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
-
83-year-old Winnipeg man saves small dog from coyote
A Winnipeg man sprung into action to save his dog after it was attacked by a coyote in the evening earlier this week.
-
Where Manitobans can watch Sunday's total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse is expected to shine above most of Canada Sunday night, and Manitobans may have the best vantage point.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor sanctioned for 'conduct unbecoming,' but the city isn't saying why
A British Columbia mayor breached her city's respectful workplace policy prompting a vote to censure her this week, according to council, but municipal officials aren't saying what she did wrong.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations growing most in Fraser Health, B.C. data shows
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals Thursday was the highest it's been in more than two months, but not every region of the province has seen its hospital census growing in recent weeks.
-
Video shows 15-year-old assaulted inside Vancouver mall
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted – seemingly at random – at busy Vancouver mall.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Province to spend $789M for new Royal B.C. Museum on current site
The British Columbia government will spend $789 million on a new Royal B.C. Museum building at its current location near the B.C. legislature in Victoria.
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries hires 500 staff to combat cancellations, considers live-aboard accommodations
BC Ferries has been on a hiring drive since January, filling 500 positions in efforts to curtail ongoing sailing cancellations.
-
Canadian national security concerns delay court battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A court battle over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in Canada is now facing years of potential delays over national security concerns.