Ukrainian Shumka Dancers from Edmonton to join tour through US

On August 6, 1990, the Edmonton-based Ukrainian Shumka Dancers became the first Canadian dance company to perform on the National Opera House stage in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"This historic event marked the beginning of Shumka's long-standing relationship with the National Ballet of Ukraine," said Les Sereda, Ukrainian Shumka Dancers artistic director.

A relationship that has led the Shumka dancers to join them on a 16-city tour through the United States this fall.

"The National Ballet of Ukraine has not officially toured the United States in more than 30 years so this tour is very special," said Mykyta Sukhorukov, a premier soloist with the National Ballet of Ukraine.

"These are the greatest dancers in the world," said Edward Kasses, Princeton Entertainment Group's tour director.

"To combine the dancers from the National Ballet of Ukraine with Shumka is a first so you'll see the excitement of Ukrainian folk dance as well as the brilliance of the ballet," he added.

The US tour follows a sold-out tour in Canada and each performance will include four folk dances by the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers.

Kasses said there will also be a 3D LED screen to make the experience unique.

"Let's say it's a scene where it's snowing on the dancers, well the snow will actually come out into the audience through 3D so that the line between the stage and audience disappears," he said.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales, merchandise and donations will go to Humanite, an organization helping Ukrainians impacted by the war.

"This war has taken so much from us but it cannot and will not take the spirit of the Ukrainian people," said Natalia Matsak, a prima ballerina with the National Ballet of Ukraine.

"The tour represents much more than just a great, exquisite, high-level, world-level ballet," said Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.

"It's a symbol of resilience and bravery of Ukrainian people," she said, adding "the dancers are not just showcasing this culture, they are preserving it by dancing."