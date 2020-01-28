EDMONTON -- Thirty-three people in northern and central Alberta are facing a total of 80 charges after a two-year undercover Alberta Fish and Wildlife investigation into the unlawful trafficking of 12,000 pounds of fish.

The charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including whitefish and walleye, under the province's general fisheries regulations.

"The investigation revealed a network of illegal killers and buyers of fish," reads a AFW Facebook post.

"The fish were netted primarily in Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake under the guise of Métis and Treaty domestic fishing rights."

AFW notes there is no commercial fishery in Alberta and Métis harvesting rights allow for personal subsistence use only.

"The illegal trafficking of fish threatens our fish populations and is a serious offence. Fish caught by any means cannot be sold, bought, traded or bartered."

UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION

An undercover investigation began in November of 2017 after a tip from the public and continued until last week.

AFW says it seized gill nets, gill netting equipment, fish tubs and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck in a sting on Jan. 23, 2020.

Investigators say thousands of fish were killed and then trafficked from Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake.

"Any unregulated trade in fish and wildlife helps fuel black market demand, which could lead to increased poaching and pressure on fish and wildlife populations," according to AFW.

The accused initial court dates are scheduled between Feb. 11 and Feb. 27 in courtrooms in Morinville, Edmonton, Slave Lake, High Prairie and Stettler.

AFW says all fish that were seized during the operation will be distributed to people in need throughout the province.

The agency encourages anyone with information about any wildlife or fishery violations to call the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800