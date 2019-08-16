

CTV News Edmonton





Japanese clothing retailer UNIQLO has announced they’ll be opening their Edmonton store on Sept. 27.

The chain announced back in June that they intended to open in West Edmonton Mall this fall.

The first 200 people in line will receive special edition tote bags,

The store is located on the second floor of the mall above the Ice Palace.

This will be the 12th UNIQLO location in Canada, and the first in Alberta.