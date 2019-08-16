UNIQLO announces opening date for Edmonton store
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 9:08AM MDT
Japanese clothing retailer UNIQLO has announced they’ll be opening their Edmonton store on Sept. 27.
The chain announced back in June that they intended to open in West Edmonton Mall this fall.
The first 200 people in line will receive special edition tote bags,
The store is located on the second floor of the mall above the Ice Palace.
This will be the 12th UNIQLO location in Canada, and the first in Alberta.