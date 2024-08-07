EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Unmarked police cruiser involved in crash near downtown Edmonton

    An unmarked police cruiser was involved in a crash at 107 Avenue and 101 Street on Aug. 7, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) An unmarked police cruiser was involved in a crash at 107 Avenue and 101 Street on Aug. 7, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A police vehicle was involved in a crash north of downtown on Wednesday.

    The Edmonton Police Service says the unmarked cruiser was driving eastbound on 107 Avenue towards 101 Street around 2:30 p.m. while responding to a call for service.

    The cruiser turned onto 101 Street and EPS says "a collision occurred" with a Hyundai Tucson SUV.

    Neither driver reported any injuries, but police say the driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.

    The intersection was closed after the crash, but had reopened by 4:45 p.m.

