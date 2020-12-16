EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s police chief said Wednesday he’s never heard of automatic weapons being fired in the city before this year.

“Have I heard them being used before, specific to Edmonton? Not that I’m aware of,” he told CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk in a year-end interview.

The Edmonton Police Service previously confirmed to CTV News it is investigating more than one gunfire incident where submachine guns were used.

“There have been recent shootings where we believe fully automatic weapons have been used,” Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais said.

But it has yet to be determined whether an automatic weapon was in fact used in Abdirahman Hashi’s killing in north Edmonton last month.

Chief Dale McFee also said the EPS has leads on where these weapons may be coming from.