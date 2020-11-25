Advertisement
Tuesday night shooting ruled homicide, EPS asks for surveillance video
Police at the scene of a "suspicious death" in north Edmonton. Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 25-year-old man was shot to death in northwest Edmonton Tuesday night, police have confirmed.
At approximately 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 121 Street and 146 Avenue and found Abdirahman Hashi dead inside a vehicle.
He died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide, EPS said.
A 22-year-old was also found injured in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking residents on 121 Street between 139 and 153 Avenue, or drivers who were passing the area, to call EPS at 780-423-4567 if they have footage.