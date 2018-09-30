

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An entrance of an apartment building at 10910 110 Street is being stabilized after a van drove through a barrier and into the complex Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the van was driving north on 110 Street when it pulled into a school lot and made a sharp turn. It then drove into a wooden barrier, into a parked truck, and then into the patio doors of a nearby apartment building.

It is unclear if the male driver was alone in the van at the time. He was uninjured.

According to police, no one was inside the apartment at the time of the incident.