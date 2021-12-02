Vehicle and belongings of missing woman found at Hermitage Park: police

Penny Yaroshuk, 65, left her home near 36 Street and 105 Avenue on Dec. 1 before 8 a.m. and did not return. Her belongings and vehicle were found at Hermitage Park. (Photo provided.) Penny Yaroshuk, 65, left her home near 36 Street and 105 Avenue on Dec. 1 before 8 a.m. and did not return. Her belongings and vehicle were found at Hermitage Park. (Photo provided.)

